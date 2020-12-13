Slovenian outsider wins Val d'Isère World Cup downhill

The opening men's World Cup downhill race produced a surprise winner at Val d'Isere on Sunday as Slovenia's Martin Cater won his first race on the circuit.

The powerfully built Cater was taken aback that he had won and only celebrated after a long hard gaze at the clock.

"I must have skied fast," joked the outsider who came out of the start gate 41st, long after the last of the favourites had finished.

"I thought I was in the top ten or top 15 and I couldn't believe it when I saw I'd won," said the 27-year-old.

Cater took 2min 04.67sec to swoop down the 3037m course on fast, compact snow in bright sunshine.

The sunshine on the hard packed snow as Cater set off just after noon, goes some way to explaining why he won.

Otmar Striedinger of Austria was also something of a surprise 0.22 sec adrift in second, while Urs Kryenbuehl was third at 0.27.

This was the first World Cup downhill race for nine months due to the break in action caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

World Cup overall champion Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was fourth on the treacherous looking course on a day where the action was held up twice to take away injured fallers.

The women's World Cup giant slalom race at French resort Courchevel was postponed at the last minute because of heavy overnight snowfall and has been rescheduled for Monday.