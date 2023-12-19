Soaring from a shack in Nepal, Subhash!

The road to the title began 12 years ago when a 10-year-old Tamang from Lalitpur was visiting his cousin in Kathmandu for the first time. With his small-time labourer parents struggling to make ends meet, Tamang had no choice but to contribute. He found his first job as a ball boy at the Royal Nepal Golf Club where he learnt playing the game along with his fellow ball boys, caddies and other club staff during free hours. On one such instance, businessman Tashi Ghale spotted him and took Tamang under his wings.