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Sonam finishes fifth as India conclude shooting WC campaign with one gold

Sonam shot 188.5, bowing out after the 18th shot of the 24-shot final.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 16:29 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 16:29 IST
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