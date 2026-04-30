<p>Bengaluru: Hours after being crowned two-time Billiards World Champion, Sourav Kothari urged for inclusion of cue sports in the Commonwealth Games 2030, which is going to be hosted in Ahmedabad after India won the bid earlier this year.</p>.<p>41-year-old Kothari, who defeated compatriot and 17-time Billiards World Champion Pankaj Advani in a lopsided final in Carlow, Ireland, late on Tuesday evening, reminded that billiards and snooker have long been dominated by Indians, and their absence from multi-discipline events also hurts the country’s medal count.</p>.<p>“I request you (media) to put in a word to mention this, that, you know, billiards and snooker have a fantastic chance of winning multiple medals at these events,” said Kothari during an interaction facilitated by the Sports Authority of India.</p>.Indian Women's League: Kickstart FC lose points to a late own goal to Nita FA.<p>“And I’m not just saying that on the basis of our level of play, but also backed by performances in the past in the Asian Games.”</p>.<p>Billiards, snooker and other cue events have been included in four consecutive Asiads since its debut in 1998 but was not considered from 2014 onwards due to financial constraints that forced the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to remove multiple non-Olympic events. The sport, however, is all set for its return at the 2030 Asian Games.</p>.<p>Earlier in the four editions, India bagged 16 medals, including five gold, and is the third most successful nation behind China and Chinese Taipei.</p>.<p>“Being in the Olympics or Commonwealth or Asian Games changes the status of a sport completely... I think it will be great, not just for our sport, but also for India’s medal tally if we are included in the Commonwealth Games. Efforts are already on by our Billiards and Snooker Federation of India but we need a little bit of push from SAI, from the ministry, from the media, so that we see this sport, which truly deserves its place in those multi-continental events,” he said.</p>.<p>Kothari also believes there’s a big opportunity for the sports to grow further in India as the younger generation has developed an interest in the cue sports, becoming popular through video games on smartphones. </p>.<p>“Whenever I’m out somewhere in public, I can see somebody or maybe somebody’s phone is visible to me. If they’re playing a game, chances are that it’s snooker and pool. There is a huge amount of interest in people who want to learn this game. And I feel that the only way to tap into this energy is to make infrastructure,” Kothari said.</p>.<p>SAI also sanctioned financial assistance for India’s participation in the World Championships, including Kothari, Advani and coach Ashok Shandilya. SAI approved a total expenditure of approximately Rs 6.46 lakh under the Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSFs) scheme.</p>