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Sourav Kothari urges for cue sports’ inclusion in Commonwealth Games 2030

41-year-old Kothari reminded that billiards and snooker have long been dominated by Indians, and their absence from multi-discipline events also hurts the country’s medal count.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 18:55 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 18:55 IST
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