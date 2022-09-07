Sprightly India go down to South Korea in FIBA U-18 Women's Asian Championship

Most times in sport, it is the lessons learnt from defeats and mistakes that spurs an individual or team to do better.

After getting demolished by Australia the previous day, first timers India in a division crowded by higher ranked teams, had two choices -- to get dejected or come out and play out of their skins irrespective of the outcome. The hosts made the right choice of choosing the latter.

In their second Division A, Group A encounter in the FIBA U-18 Women's Asian Championship here at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, India put up a brave fight before going down to Korea 47-69.

The minnows, up against a team that finished fourth in the last edition of the event, started slowly at the beginning with the Koreans taking a 20-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Though India's defence was the stronghold in the second quarter, the multiple opportunities they created for themselves lacked the finishing touch. Missing numerous free throws hurt India but they did well to contain Korea. At halftime, the visitors had moved ahead by 30-15.

It was in the last two quarters that the match picked up pace and India came out with more spring in their legs and an aggressive intent to the surprise of the Korean girls.

Trying every trick in the book to close the gap, even scoring a point more (19-18) in the fourth quarter, India stuck on till the end to put pressure on an opponent who kept hanging on to their lead.

But it was Korea who had the last laugh as they did just enough by converting baskets at crucial junctions. For India, who scored full points on the effort scale, it will be a defeat that is sure to propel them to keep moving forward.

Kim Sol (15 points) and Yashneet Kaur (13 points) top-scored for Korea and India respectively.

Earlier, Australia began where they left off by producing another dominating show. The Aussies steamrolled neighbours New Zealand with a 111-44 victory in the other Division A match to sit comfortably on top of the Group A table.

However, it was joy for another low-ranked side, Chinese Taipei, who pulled off an upset 74-61 win over defending champions China in Division A, Group B league clash before Japan thrashed Indonesia 107-35.