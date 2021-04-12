Srihari hopeful of A qualification

Srihari Nataraj has good memories of Tashkent. In 2017, the Indian swimmer came back with a handful of medals from the 9th Asian Age Group Swimming Championships. He was 17 then. Now, at Uzbekistan Open Swimming Championships, he carries with him hopes of making an Olympic 'A' qualification, a first in swimming for the country.

As it stands, he has already made the 'B' qualification and is eligible for the universality quota. His 54.69s in the 100m backstroke at the FINA World Junior Championships in 2019, means he is 0.84 seconds away from the ‘A’ qualifying time.

"I've never set realistic goals," says Srihari. "They are always kind of crazy. So right now I am very hopeful and positive that I will get the 'A' qualification. That's what sir (coach Nihar Ameen) feels, that's what I feel and that's what the training shows."

Srihari, who reached Uzbekistan on Saturday, is busy acclimatising to the new surroundings, before his race on Thursday.

Never the one to pay heed to the pressures, he's aware the window of opportunity is fast diminishing as the Olympic qualifying cycle comes to an end.

"Pressure is always there. It's about whether I let it affect me or not. Usually I never do. There is some pressure that this might be my last option or the best option. I have raced in this pool before and I have done well. The training has been done, the only thing left is to race," he revealed adding that they are looking at a few other events also in Europe.

The National meet in India too could be one, but with the Covid-19 situation changing every day, there are no guarantees about that meet in June.

While the 20-year-old is confident, it's been a hard toil for the swimmer. The pandemic ravaged sports across board in the country but swimming is perhaps the worst effected. After the initial lockdown, swimming was among the last to restart. And barely a week removed from the meet here, the pools have been shut again.

Personally too, it's been a big change for the Bengaluru swimmer who had to overcome personal turmoil and injury. He also changed his coach.

"At first we couldn't do anything because of lockdown. It did make a big impact.. I lost muscle tone. I re-started in August in Dubai and had a setback due to an injury (right shoulder strain) and I couldn't really train. So you can say mid-November is when I started training. I made the change back to Nihar sir and Dolphin (Aquatics)," he said.

And it was a grind.

"We went back to the basics like I was a new swimmer. I had lost my pace and had to build it back. We had inputs from Dr. G (Dr. Genadijus Sokolovas, who had come down to consult with Swimming Federation of India in February). He asked me to add a couple more dolphin kicks to increase my underwater pace. He has asked me to pull shallower, my head position. The body is now adjusting to move that way and that is how my stroke will be in the race," he remarked adding that these, and other inputs, are long term workouts.

"So right now, based on how I have been training and feeling, this is the best shape I have ever been in," he signed off.