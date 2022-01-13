Srikanth, Ponappa, 5 more Indian players test positive for Covid-19 at India Open

Seven Indian badminton players tested positive for Covid-19 at the India Open, under way in Delhi.

Kidambi Srikanth, Ashwini Ponappa, Ritika Rahul Thaker, Treesa Jolly, Mithun Manjunath, Simran Aman Singhi and Khushi Gupta tested positive for the virus, Doordarshan News reported on Thursday.

