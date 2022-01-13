Srikanth, Ponappa, 5 more Indian players test positive for Covid-19 at India Open

Srikanth, Ponappa, 5 more test Covid +ve at India Open

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 13 2022, 08:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2022, 08:43 ist
Kidambi Srikant in action. Credit: PTI File Photo

Seven Indian badminton players tested positive for Covid-19 at the India Open, under way in Delhi.

Kidambi Srikanth, Ashwini Ponappa, Ritika Rahul Thaker, Treesa Jolly, Mithun Manjunath, Simran Aman Singhi and Khushi Gupta tested positive for the virus, Doordarshan News reported on Thursday.

More to follow...

