SSP Chawrasia emerges top Indian golfer in Muscat; Japan's Takumi Kanaya bags Series Oman title

SSP Chawrasia got his 2023 international season off to a good start with four good rounds and a tied 30th place to finish as the best-placed Indian golfer at the $2 million International Series Oman here.

The 44-year-old, who late last year hosted his own professional tournament in his hometown Kolkata, is hoping to get back to winning ways next month with the Hero Indian Open, a tournament he has won twice.

Chawrasia shot 75-71-72-73 and was tied for 30th place, along with Rashid Khan, who will also be seen in action at home next month.

Rashid, a two-time winner of the Asian Tour, had rounds of 70-77-70-74 at the Al Mouj Golf course here.

Japan's hugely talented Takumi Kanaya recorded his first professional victory outside of his country.

The 24-year-old from Hiroshima shot a final round one-under-par 71 to finish on 10-under and beat American Berry Henson (70) and Thailand's Sadom Kaewkanjana (72) by four strokes.

Among other Indians, Shiv Kapur (75) and Jyoti Randhawa (76) were tied 43rd while Gaganjeet Bhullar (78) was tied 53rd. S Chikkarangappa (76) was tied 64th, Honey Baisoya (71) was 77th.

England's Steve Lewton (71) finished fourth one shot further back while Spain's Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann from Chile, both with 74s, were tied for fifth, another two strokes behind.

Kanaya, already a three-time winner on home soil in Japan, has now indicated that he is ready for the next step.

After taking the lead on day two he stayed in front and began the final round with a one-shot advantage over fellow Japanese Ryo Hisatsune.

By the turn, Kanaya had opened up a five-shot gap over Hisatsune and appeared to be coasting before he missed short putts on 12 and 13 to see his lead cut to three from playing-partner Sadom.

Despite the wind picking up, Kanaya moved to four ahead again when he birdied the 15th but dropped a stroke on the next to return to three in front.

The contest was soon virtually settled when he made a birdie on the 16th before Sadom dropped a shot on 17 to give his Japanese opponent a five-shot lead playing 18. Kanaya could afford the luxury of missing a 10-foot par putt on the last.

The Asian Tour stays in the Middle East next week and will stage the inaugural $2.5 million International Series Qatar at the Doha Golf Club from February 16-19.