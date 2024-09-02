Starting trouble for athletes at national meet in Bengaluru

“It has happened to me twice. In such a situation, you always take your stance with doubt in your mind. What if I slip and fall or don't get a solid start because the blocks are unsteady? What if the person supporting it isn't doing it properly? This is not how you want your start to be. But I guess, this has become so normal that we have learnt to ‘adjust’ and compete knowing that we would all encounter such a situation in our careers,” rues the former sprinter.