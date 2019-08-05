Steelers suffer third loss

The Haryana Steelers played their heart out but went down 28-35 to the Tamil Thalaivas in Patna on Sunday. Vikash Kandola bolstered the Haryana team after making a return to the side, but the Thalaivas found a way to maintain their lead in the last few minutes of the match.

The Steelers got off to a great start through fantastic raids by Kandola and Naveen in the opening minutes of the match. Vinay pulled off a brilliant raid point in the sixth minute and Sunil scored a tackle point in the next minute which helped Haryana take a four-point lead. Kandola widened the gap between the two teams when he helped Haryana carry out an all out of the Thalaivas team in the eleventh minute.

Naveen and Vinay backed up Kandola with a few raid points as the Steelers ended the first half with a nine-point lead at 19-10. However, Thalaivas tried to fight back through a tackle point and a few raid points and added momentum thereafter.

Selvamani K pulled off an excellent raid in the 36th minute and Dharmaraj Cheralathan carried out a super tackle in the 38th minute, but the Thalaivas managed to stay in the lead.

In another match of the day, Amit Kumar shone with nine points as Puneri Paltan drubbed listless Patna Pirates 41-20.