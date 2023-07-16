Steeplechaser Avinash Sable qualifies for 2024 Olympics

Steeplechaser Avinash Sable qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing 6th in Diamond League

Sable has already qualified for the World Championships (August 19-27) in Budapest, Hungary.

PTI
PTI, Silesia ,
  • Jul 16 2023, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 21:56 ist
Avinash Sable. Credit: Facebook/Avinash Sable

Ace 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable on Sunday qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics after finishing sixth in the Silesia Diamond League meet here.

National champion Sable clocked 8 minute 11:63 seconds, just outside his national record time of 8:11.20, but that breached the Paris Olympics qualifying mark of 8:15.00 by a fair margin.

The Olympics qualification period began on July 30 and will continue till June 30, 2024.

He joins four 20km race walkers -- Akshadeep Singh, Vikas Singh and Paramjeet Singh Bisht in men's event and Priyanka Goswami in women's event -- and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar in the list of Indians who have qualified for the Paris Olympics so far.

Sable has already qualified for the World Championships (August 19-27) in Budapest, Hungary.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Athletics
Olympics
olympics 2024

Related videos

What's Brewing

Asian Athletics Meet: India finish 3rd with 27 medals

Asian Athletics Meet: India finish 3rd with 27 medals

Spanish island wildfire out of control, 4K evacuated

Spanish island wildfire out of control, 4K evacuated

Tripura: School boat service to ferry students for free

Tripura: School boat service to ferry students for free

All too well for US economy, thanks to Taylor Swift

All too well for US economy, thanks to Taylor Swift

How flood-hit slum dwellers are surviving in Delhi

How flood-hit slum dwellers are surviving in Delhi

Google doodle celebrates Zarina Hashmi's 86th birthday

Google doodle celebrates Zarina Hashmi's 86th birthday

Caught in deluge: Floods in India’s ill-equipped cities

Caught in deluge: Floods in India’s ill-equipped cities

 