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Strive to build new course: CM Shivakumar urges Bangalore Golf Club

'You have the capacity to build Bangalore and have done it. So why haven’t you built a new Bangalore Golf Club?'
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 19:34 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 19:34 IST
BengaluruSports NewsKarnatakaGolf

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