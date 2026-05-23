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Super Chess Classic: Praggnanandhaa holds Anish Giri; Vincent Keymer wins title

Getting into the final round in joint lead with Fabiano Caruana of United States on five points, Keymer had an excellent chance to annex the crown if he wins against Dutchman Foreest.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 17:00 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 17:00 IST
Sports NewsChess

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