Supreme Court accepts proposal to conduct polls for IOA on December 10

The Supreme Court on Thursday accepted a suggestion by former judge, Justice L Nageswara Rao for holding of elections for the executive committee of Indian Olympic Association on December 10.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli also said as per a note sent by Justice Rao on November 2, there is a broad consensus that the elections can be held on December 10.

"The note indicates the comprehensive exercise which has been carried out by the former judge of this court on an expedited basis. The court appreciates the alacrity with which the assignment has been taken up in the national interest," the bench said.

On September 22, the court had appointed Justice Rao to lead the election process in Indian Olympic Association and ensure a fair and development-oriented approach to amend its constitution.

On Thursday, the court also noted Justice Rao has interacted with all stake holders including the International Olympic Committee, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the State Associations.

It also allowed Justice Rao's suggestion that the amendments proposed to the constitution of the Indian Olympic Association have to be circulated on Thursday so that the General Body Meeting can be held on November 10, 2022.

"The proposal which has been submitted in that regard is accepted. The proposed amendments are permitted to be circulated. Justice Rao is at liberty to chalk out the modalities for the circulation of the proposed amendments," the bench said.

Following a suggestion by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on behalf of the Union Sports Ministry, the bench also directed no other court shall entertain any petition relating to the amendment of the constitution of the IOA or to the election to the Executive Committee of the IOA.

"All objections shall be submitted by any person or party before this Court alone," the bench said.

The court also ordered the IOA to make payment of honorarium of Rs 20 lakh to Justice Rao, even though he took up the task assigned to him pro bono.

The IOA agreed to defray any honorarium fixed by Justice Rao for a team of lawyers assisted him in the entire exercise.

On September 19, the court had stayed the Delhi High Court August 16 order, directing the Committee of Administrators to take control of the IOA governance. The sports ministry had submitted before the court that it could lead to suspension due to third party interference.

On September 8, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued a final warning to IOA to sort out the governance issues and hold elections by December.

Acting on a plea by IOA, the top court had on August 18 directed the parties to maintain status quo in view of the fact that that charge of the Indian Olympics Association has not been handed over to the Committee of Administrators so far and the possibility that Indian athletes might lose the chance of participating in international events as well as Olympic.