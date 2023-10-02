Swapna Barman claims 'lost to transgender' after Nandini Agasara bags Asian Games bronze; deletes post

Indian athlete Swapna Barman, after coming fourth in the women’s heptathlon event, at the Asian Games in Hanghzhou, China made the sensational claim that she lost her chance at bronze due to a 'transgender woman'.
India’s Nandini Agasara bagged the bronze after accumulating 5712 points. Barman, who got 5708 points, was the defending champion, after winning the gold at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.
"I have lost my Asian Games bronze medal to a transgender women at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou,China. I want my medal back as it is against the rules of our Athletics. Help me and support me please", she said in a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), a day after a teary end to her campaign.
Speaking to The Bridge, Barman said "If I do not get this medal which I deserved I shall expose everyone. Everyone can see the injustice that I am being subjected to" adding "Transgender athletes, who have testosterone levels above 2.5, cannot compete in events over 200 metres. No girl can come up in heptathlon so fast. I have trained for 13 years in this, it is impossible that she trains for four months and gets to this level".
The athlete added that she had complained about Nandini before as well, saying "I have protested earlier against her, I was surprised to see her name in the Asian Games list. Federation officials are asking me to protest again, they are saying that they are not doctors, only doctors can verify. They are asking me to go to NADA, WADA. I ask for help with folded hands".
She also alleged that Nandini had 'fled' after her allegations. "We were supposed to leave Hangzhou on the 6th of October. She has fled after my complaint saying her mother is sick because she knew there would be a test. Who got her the tickets?", Barman charged.