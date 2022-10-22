Swapnil Kusale bags India's third Paris Olympic quota in shooting

Kusale bags India's 3rd Paris Olympic quota in shooting

PTI
PTI, Cairo,
  • Oct 22 2022, 21:06 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2022, 21:06 ist
Swapnil Kusale. Credit: Twitter/ @OlympicKhel

Swapnil Kusale bagged the third Paris Olympics quota place for India after finishing fourth in the men's 50m rifle 3 position final of the ISSF World Championships on Saturday.

The first quota was won by Bhowneesh Mendiratta in the men's trap shooting event and the second was claimed by Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil in the 10m air rifle event where he won the gold medal.

Kusale shot 593 in the qualification to make the eight-men final at the second spot, and was also in contention for the gold-medal match too but a poor 8.2 in his final shot in the eighth series dashed his hopes.

China's Liu Yukun topped the qualification with 596.

In the final, Kusale was at the top of the standings after kneeling with a score of 104.8 but slipped to third at the end of the prone stage with his total being 207.9.

Kusale's 8.2 in the elimination round during the standing stage allowed Norway's Jon-Hermann Hegg to win the bronze with a 10.1.

Kusale's total score was 407.6 while Hegg ended with 407.9.

Ukraine's Serhiy Kulish beat Poland's Tomasz Bartnik 16-6 in the gold medal match.

Sports News
sports
Shooting

