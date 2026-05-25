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Swara Lakshmi Nair becomes Bengaluru’s first Woman International Master

The 19-year-old achieved her first norm at the Sardinia World Chess festival Open A after her eighth round win over Switzerland’s Gut Rafael in May 2025.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 20:56 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 20:56 IST
Sports NewsChess

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