Swara Lakshmi Nair becomes Bengaluru’s first Woman International Master

<p>Bengaluru: In a milestone moment for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> chess, Swara Lakshmi Nair became the State’s second and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india/2">Bengaluru</a>’s first Woman International Master (WIM) after a draw against IM Krumpacnik Domen from Slovenia in the ninth round of the Ptuj International Masters tournament earlier this month.</p>.<p>Woman Grandmaster Isha Sharma was the first from Karnataka to earn the WIM title in 2019. </p>.<p>“It’s a great feeling. To be the first from Bengaluru and second in the state, it’s very empowering,” Swara told <span class="italic">DH</span>. </p>.<p>“I’ve been working so much for it, and now it gives me the confidence for my future professional goals to go for the Grandmaster,” she added. </p>.<p>The 19-year-old achieved her first norm at the Sardinia World Chess festival Open A after her eighth round win over Switzerland’s Gut Rafael in May 2025. She also crossed rating of 2200 Elo points in the same event. </p>.GM Nischitha becomes first woman member of Karnataka Badminton Association .<p>Swara, who has been crowned Karnataka’s state champion across various age categories, earned her second norm at the Grand Hotel Kielce Open A in Poland in July 2025. </p>.<p>After achieving the performance rating and the required number of points for the second norm in the seventh round with a draw over FM Daevik Wadhwan, she fulfilled the criteria for the number of titled players in the eighth round, facing IM Marcin Sieciechowicz. </p>.<p>However, the journey from the second norm to the third was filled with desperation but also one of learning to let go. </p>.<p>“My second norm, I got it immediately after my first. So I thought that the third would also come soon. So after the second norm, I was a bit desperate. But then later on, I kind of understood after talking to the coaches that if we run behind it, we’ll never get it.”</p>.<p>“So I started focusing on improving my game. I had some pressure but later on, I understood that if I take pressure, I won’t get it.”</p>.<p>Swara currently has a live rating of 2219 and also earned her fourth norm at the Sardinia Festival. She now hopes to cross 2400 points and aspires to become a GM in the future. </p>.<p>“I’ll be preparing for Asian juniors in September. I am also planning to play in Europe soon and the main aim currently is to cross 2400 Elo points, so I will be working towards that. Then the goal is to become a Grandmaster and take it from there.”</p>