Swiss reorganise World Cup ski races to reduce travel

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Sep 16 2020, 23:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 23:11 ist

The Swiss Ski Federation announced on Wednesday that it was shuffling its World Cup races to minimise travel for those involved.

It said it had postponed a parallel slalom scheduled for Davos on New Year's Day but had added a giant slalom in Adelboden a week later.

"As World Cup teams are expected to move from one venue to another as efficiently and effectively as possible, the focus is on those resorts where it is possible to organise several races in the space of a few days," said Swiss Ski in a statement, adding that skiing's governing body FIS would ratify the calendar in October.

It said the parallel event at Davos would be raced next season.

The number of World Cup venues in Switzerland has been reduced to five but the number of races remain the same.

There will be two women's super-Gs in St Moritz on December 5-6, two men's giant slaloms and a slalom in Adelboden on January 8-10, two downhills, one of them a sprint, and a slalom for men in Wengen on January 15-17 and two downhills for women in Crans-Montana on January 23-24. The World Cup finals will also be in Switzerland, at Lenzerheide, from March 17 to 21, 2021.

The season is due to start on the Soelden glacier in Austria on October 17-18.

Switzerland

