Szubarczyk schools Pipaliya at IBSF World U-17 Snooker Championship

The yet-to-turn 13 Szubarczyk is certainly a work in progress for he mucks up some rather silly shots and misses out on big breaks, but these errors aren’t nearly as frequent as you would expect from someone at this level. You saw plenty of those mistakes across the other tables, but on Table No.7, you witnessed Szubarczyk walking about at leisure, potting balls with the same degree of nonchalance.