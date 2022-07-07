TT stars in trouble as airlines misplace bag in transit

Table Tennis star Sathiyan faces trouble at camp as airlines misplaces baggage in transit

The table tennis team, also including national champion Sharath Kamal, flew by Air France on July 3 for a camp at Porto

IANS
IANS, Porto,
  • Jul 07 2022, 08:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2022, 08:14 ist

Indian table tennis players Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai are facing huge problems at the preparatory camp for Commonwealth Games in Portugal as the airlines misplaced their baggage.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Sathiyan informed that Air France has misplaced their baggage and they have not received it even three days after reaching Portugal.

"Extremely disappointed with the services of @airfrance @AirFranceFR, @AirFranceIN. It has been 3 days since we reached Portugal for the CWG preparatory camp, and still, Myself and my teammate @HarmeetDesai have not received our baggage," Sathiyan wrote in his tweet.

"It contained all the important sporting equipment and frustrating that no proper response on the status of baggage nor received any compensation till now," said the Indian Olympian, who was part of the gold medal-winning Indian table tennis team at the Commonwealth Games in 2018. Sathiyan also won a silver medal in men's doubles with Sharath Kamal in Gold Coast CWG in 2018.

The airlines responded to his tweet with a message that the delivery time of baggage has been impacted "due to difficulties caused by the deteriorated operational situation in many airports around the world".

The table tennis team, also including national champion Sharath Kamal, flew by Air France on July 3 for a camp at Porto during which the Indians will train with the Portuguese national team.

Sports News
Table Tennis

