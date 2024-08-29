World Junior Snooker Championship: Talented Natasha eyes professional circuit

“I knew when I saw Tia (Natasha's nickname) playing her first Nationals when she was 13 years old that she could make a name for herself in this sport,” says Leena Chethan, Natasha’s mother. “Her demeanour despite being in the spotlight was so calm, and you could see that she enjoyed that space. This sport is not kind to mistakes and you’re always judged by your last shot, but she was able to handle that pressure so comfortably, so young, I knew we should invest in her growth in the sport then.”