Thailand Para Badminton: Pramod bags two gold, Suhas too win

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 14 2023, 18:10 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 18:10 ist
Pramod Bhagat. Credit: IANS Photo

Tokyo Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat capped off his impressive run with two gold medals at the Thailand Para-Badminton International tournament here on Sunday.

Pramod defeated England's Daniel Bethell in the men's singles SL3 final to secure gold before pairing up with fellow Indian Sukant Kadam to claim the yellow metal in the men's doubles SL3-SL4 category.

Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj emerged champion in SL4 category after beating fellow Indian Sukant 21-14 17-21 21-11 in the men's singles final.

In women's singles, Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan and Thulasimathi Murugesan signed off with silver medals in SH6 and SU5 class respectively.

In the SL3 singles final, Pramod had won the opening game 21-18 when Daniel decided to retire because of an injury.

In the doubles category final, Pramod and Sukant won the gold medal by defeating compatriot Nitesh Kumar and Tarun 18-21 21-14 21-19 in a keenly contested game.

"I am happy with my performance in the tournament. I was playing well and was implementing everything I had trained and planned," Pramod said in a press release.

"I hope Daniel recovers soon as it is always fun facing him as he gets the best out of me. In the doubles Nitesh and Tarun pushed up and I am happy the way we responded and finished the match."

Sports News
Badminton

