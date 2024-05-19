The collateral damage  

“They have to first heal the wounds of many wrestlers who felt disheartened during the protest. Then they have to bring the divided house back together. And very importantly, hire good coaches. Owing to various nexuses, I’ve seen good coaches sidelined and average coaches being thrust into limelight. This trend has been going on and it has the potential to hurt wrestling on the long term. So WFI and SAI really need to check for the credentials before appointing coaches. There’s a lot of talent still out there. It just needs to be cultivated in the right way.”