The collateral damage  

Bengaluru: One of the biggest casualties in the ongoing fight against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh -- the former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India who has been accused of sexually harassing several women wrestlers -- is, ironically enough, men’s wrestling. Independent India’s most successful individual sport at the Olympics — wrestlers have won seven medals with men bagging six of them — men’s wrestling is now at a crossroads with just one grappler making the cut for the Paris Games.
The highly-talented Aman Sehrawat, the World U-23 champion and a senior Asian Championship gold medallist, is the sole wrestler to lock in the Paris Olympics quota place in the men’s freestyle 57kg. Rest of his colleagues like the acclaimed Deepak Punia, World Championship silver-medallist Sujeet Kalkala, Jaideep Ahlawat, Deepak and Ravi Dahiya failed in their bids to secure a ticket to the quadrennial bash.
When the wrestlers led by Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik launched a protest at Jantar Mantar in January last year demanding the ouster of Brij Bhushan - a saga that ended after several twists and turns and eventually leaving the community a fractured lot, many saw this downfall coming.
Politicians got involved in the sordid saga, the farming community made its presence at the protest site, friends-cum-training partners turned into foes, WFI would eventually get suspended, the world body was forced to intervene after an ad-hoc panel was appointed by the Sport Ministry to run the sport…a soap opera with no end in sight.
Obviously when the house is in such disorder, how does one expect the divided members to flourish. And that’s what has happened with men’s wrestling which could further descend into chaos if the newly-elected WFI, meeting tentatively scheduled on May 21, decides whether trials need to be conducted to determine the 57kg Paris candidate or quota winner Aman is rightfully handed the ticket to the French capital.
To succeed in sport, especially at the highest level, proper training, competition and scheduling is a must. More so in a year before Olympics. A slip-up even for a few weeks, that too in combat sport like wrestling that requires mental fortitude, technical sharpness and physical toughness, could spell disaster. Since the protests started, male wrestlers’ training programmes have taken a hit, competition schedules have gone haywire, national camps have been erratic, exposure trips to foreign countries have reduced with the biggest sufferers being the second and third line of upcoming wrestlers.
“It breaks my heart to see what’s happening with men’s wrestling,” said a coach, speaking to DHoS on condition of anonymity. “Right from the days of KD Jadhav then to Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt and Bajrang Punia, men’s wrestling operated at such a high level. From 2008 Olympics onwards, men’s wrestling has always had a medal winner except in Rio. There too Sakshi (Malik) ensured wrestling won a medal. That’s the rich legacy wrestling has. The ‘akharas’ just kept churning out champions after champion, the conveyor belt barely suffering a glitch.
“Before every Olympics a lot of disciplines in India get spoken about as potential medal winners. Some succeed, some fail but wrestling has always done well. Yes, the fight against Brij Bhushan was legitimate and some of the concerns are extremely serious in nature but when you take on such a strongman, whom even some of the most powerful persons in the country can’t lay a hand on, it has repercussions. So ultimately wrestlers had to pay the price.”
While men’s wrestling has taken a big hit, in part because of the ongoing fight against Brij Bhushan, women’s wrestling has flourished with five of them qualifying for the Paris Olympics. Vinesh, the poster girl of the protests, Antim Panghal, Anshu Malik, Nisha Dahiya and Reetika Hooda are the ones to book the quota berths. So how did women thrive in the chaos while men floundered. This is a question that has mystified many coaches.
“Women wrestlers training is completely different from men,” felt a coach. “While most male wrestlers are on their own and train amongst their own groups, women are supervised by their parents or guardians. Soon after the protests started turning ugly, most parents got their wards to back off. While their national camps and exposure trips too suffered, they continued to train on their own and never lost their focus. Also, in the case of women, somehow the second and third line of talents upped the game which didn’t happen with the men for various factors. I feel it’s transitional cycle.”
Apart from the battle against Brij Bhushan, misfortune too played a part in just one wrestler qualifying for the Olympics. World Championships silver medallist Deepak (86kg) and Sujeet (65kg) could not reach Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan in time for the Asian Qualifier after being stranded in Dubai due to unprecedented rain and flooding.
“The Asian Qualifiers was a great chance for both Deepak and Sujeet to lock in a quota place. Both of them were training abroad and en route Bishkek via Dubai, they got stuck in Dubai due to heavy rain. It was a very helpless situation. Yes they did eventually compete in the World Qualifiers but the preceding events took a toll on them and it eventually showed in their performances. It’s just sheer bad luck,” said another coach.
While the fight against Brij Bhushan has had a say in slide of men’s wrestling, Bajrang, who now has been suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency for allegedly refusing to provide sample for a dope test, doesn’t regret his decision to fight for the cause. For him, sacrificing critical training was a small price to pay for a greater good.
“Someone, somewhere had to raise their voices or it could have gotten worse. Our only issue was against Brij Bhushan, his behaviour towards women wrestlers and the way he ran WFI with an iron-first. We had to come out in the open and protest because we received no support from inside.
“Our intention was not to wreck the community but expose Brij Bhushan. Sadly, we received no support either from the government or police at the start. Everyone is aware of what all happened and what all is happening now. We are peeved with the government for not listening to our genuine concerns. Yes my own career took a massive beating but I’m ready for that sacrifice so that women in future get a safer environment to compete.”
A seasoned coach, who works at Chhatrasal Stadium where many of the top wrestlers in the country train, feels WFI needs a proper gameplan to resurrect the sport. “Even now, wrestling can win a medal at Paris. Aman is an extremely determined and talented boy. He’s surely a contender at Paris. So the tradition of male wrestlers winning a medal could continue. But to ensure the next Olympics cycle isn’t affected, WFI really needs to get their act together.
“They have to first heal the wounds of many wrestlers who felt disheartened during the protest. Then they have to bring the divided house back together. And very importantly, hire good coaches. Owing to various nexuses, I’ve seen good coaches sidelined and average coaches being thrust into limelight. This trend has been going on and it has the potential to hurt wrestling on the long term. So WFI and SAI really need to check for the credentials before appointing coaches. There’s a lot of talent still out there. It just needs to be cultivated in the right way.”
WFI, now led by Sanjay Singh following fresh elections last December, has an arduous task ahead. But with Sanjay known to be close aide of Brij Bhushan, it remains to be seen if change takes place.