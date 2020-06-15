The Lead: Gopichand on badminton and the lockdown

The Lead: Pullela Gopichand on badminton and the COVID-19 lockdown

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 15 2020, 07:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 07:04 ist
Badminton coach Pullela Gopichand. Credit: AFP Photo

The Lead from Deccan Herald Podcasts brings to you voices from across the spectrum and various spheres of life. In this episode, DH’s Sidney Kiran talks to Badminton legend Pullela Gopichand about the road ahead for the sport of badminton.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favorite podcast platforms including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.

