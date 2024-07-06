The special one

Bengaluru: Spencer Mackay stood at a distance watching his ward hurl javelins at the athletics facility of the North-West University in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

It was the first time the athlete was picking up a javelin in 12 weeks during the pre-season months early this year which began with him spending all the time in the gym. The only kind of throws Mackay’s student would do, until then, were with a medicine ball to strengthen the technique or shadow practice (simulating a movement without equipment) to firm up the muscle memory every now and then.

Wearing his spikes in more than three months, the athlete was to throw a series of three sets with four javelins in each.