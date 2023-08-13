The thin line between life and death

Raghu’s son, who was right behind Shreyas during the race, revealed to his father at the pit that Shreyas’ bike wobbled and threw him off the bike, and that he managed to avoid him. “When the yellow flag was waved, we were worried that it was our son, but once he arrived at the pit, we could breathe. But when he came and said Shreyas is not doing well, we were all praying for him,” says Raghu. “It’s tragic. Absolutely tragic.”