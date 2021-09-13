The win was not taken for granted: Bagnaia  

Lenovo Ducati Team’s Francesco Bagnaia managed to keep off repeated overtaking challenges from eight-time world champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) to win the Aragon MotoGP race on Sunday. Ecstar Suzuki’s Joan Mir clinched the third spot.

Bagnaia said: "Today's victory was really incredible. We knew we were strong, but also that Marc Marquez is particularly fast on this track. When I took the lead, I tried to push right away because I knew he was behind. The last four laps were tough, and I couldn't wait for the race to finish because he kept passing me.

“In the end, we did it, and it is an indescribable emotion. The win was not taken for granted: I came with lots of questions, as I had never managed to be fast and finish the race in the points since 2019 until now at the MotorLand. Instead, this year, since FP1, everything has been perfect. I'm thrilled," he added.

Marquez said: “Of course, I am happy with the second place because we were coming with two crashes in a row. I am human and it is difficult to approach the race. The feeling on the weekend on the bike was good. I don’t know if I will have an opportunity like this again. I tried everything and I tried from the beginning to follow Pecco (Bagnaia) and I knew from before to give everything on the final attack that he was very good. He was braking very late and stopping the bike very well. On the last lap, I tried everything and gave what I have and he rode an incredible race and congratulations to him. It is a motivation for us.”

Reigning champion Mir said: “I am not really satisfied about the third position. In the weekend, we showed good pace to fight for the victory. The worst part of the race was the beginning. I tried to overtake as many riders as possible but some were behind Jack (Miller) and Aleix (Espargaro) and it was difficult to overtake them. Then I managed to overtake them. My pace was similar to them but they were too far. I am happy about my performance and not happy that I could not fight for the victory. But always podium is a podium."

Yamaha MotoGP’s Fabio Quartararo leads the championship with 214 points, while Bagnaia moves up to the second spot with 161 points with Mir at the third spot with 157 points.