This golfer has turned feeding villagers into a movement

S Chikkarangappa may be the country’s leading golfer, but he is no stranger to adversity.

His life began in modest means in Rangegowdanadoddi village in Bidadi, but Chikka, as he is affectionately known in the golfing circuit, rode to success on heaps of support from the lovers of the sport.

When the pandemic struck, Chikka knew how it devastated his village and the surrounding places. Life can be hard even in the best of times, but as Covid-19 ravages the country and the lockdown has robbed many of their jobs, life has become a living hell. Most struggle to put food on the plate.

With no golfing activity, Chikka has re-initiated the food distribution work he did during the first pandemic wave.

Collecting donations from affluent members of the Eagleton (The Golf Resort) and putting in a fair share of his own money, Chikka supplied a month’s worth of ration, including rice, atta and vegetables, to over 120 families in and around his village.

“Most of them living on the outskirts of my village and surrounding areas are daily wage earners. They either work as caddies in Eagleton or in construction companies or other places,” Chikka told DH.

“All of them have been rendered jobless again since the second wave began. Since most of them are not locals, they have no ration card and are in dire straits,” he added.

Chikka knows hunger. As a child, he struggled to have a good square meal. “A lot of people have helped me get where I am,” he said. “My life is comfortable now, but it wouldn’t have been possible without the help of so many people. I can’t watch (people) suffering silently.”

Chikka preferred feeding the families rather than handing them cash directly by taking contributions from several of his friends.

Watching his initiatives, his fellow golfers are keen on doing their bit. “Many of them have reached out to me,” he said. “People from places like Dubai with whom I used to play a few rounds have also contacted me,” he said.

‘Play for India’ initiative

With GoSports Foundation launching the initiative ‘Play for India’, Chikka plans to channelise all the funds into feeding people.

“This virus is killing many in the country. While the virus has been active since last year, hunger has been killing a lot of them for decades. I have been through a similar struggle and this is my way of giving back and try and put a smile on their faces,” he said.