This Singham has nose for explosives

Singham barely keeps up with Gopal Dombhura as the duo walks in search of shade even as a handful of Indian players are catching up on their drills during optional ‘nets’ in the background.

It’s an hour before noon, on the day before the opening Test match between India and Australia, and a bespectacled Dombhura knows Singham prefers a quick nap before getting on with his job.

Singham also prefers belly rubs from agreeable strangers when he isn’t checking for bombs at the VCA stadium here.

The five-year-old black labrador and the middle-aged Dombhura are part of a well-equipped bomb squad employed by the VCA to ensure safety at the venue.

There are quite of few from Dhombura’s team walking around, slick with metal detectors and other bomb detection equipment. Perhaps it’s the weight of the responsibility, but they all have stern faces which only soften after the on comer has established intention.

Neither Singham nor Dombhura are bothered by this commotion or the seriousness of it all.

Dombhura finds a spot in the driveway of the stadium, it’s a stray patch of grass with some shade, and he plonks down with a lazy eye on a couple of people trying to get Singham’s attention.

Singham, who isn’t listening to any outside advances, is told to hop onto the grass: he does. He’s told to sit: he does. “He does everything I ask him to do, he’s one of the most intelligent dogs I have ever met in my life,” says Dombhura.

“You can pet him, I gave him the signal,” he adds.

The Nagpur native has been handling and training dogs for a few years now, but Singham, he says, is different. Adopted by the police force in 2019, Singham was entrusted with Dombhura to handle high-profile cases, and cricket assignments are on top of that list.

“We have two dogs here to monitor the stadium, the other labrador (golden), is doing the rounds on the other side of the stadium,” says Dombhura. “Singham especially has a great nose for the job. The other fellow is a bit lazy, but this guy is very active.”

The irony is unmistakable as Singham begins to settle in further by stretching out and then rolling over with his tongue sticking out to cool off. It may not look it, but Dombhura reveals that Singham is specifically trained to identify explosives.

“Even the cricketers love these dogs, they play with them any chance they get, (MS) Dhoni used to play with him a lot,” he says.