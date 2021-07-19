Olympic beds sturdy, IOC says after 'anti-sex' report

Tokyo Olympic beds are sturdy, IOC says after 'anti-sex' report

It's not the first time the beds, which signal a commitment to sustainability, have come into question

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Jul 19 2021, 11:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 11:24 ist
Recyclable cardboard beds and mattresses for athletes are pictured during a media tour at the Olympic and Paralympic Village for the Tokyo 2020 Games, in Tokyo, Japan June 20, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo

The cardboard beds at the Tokyo Olympic Village are "sturdy", organisers reassured on Monday, after a report warned they weren't strong enough for sex.

Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan filmed himself jumping repeatedly on a bed to prove the point, after the report in the New York Post claimed the beds were deliberately flimsy to promote social distancing.

"The beds are meant to be anti-sex. They're made out of cardboard, yes, but apparently they're meant to break with sudden movements. It's fake -- fake news!" McClenaghan said in the video posted on Twitter.

The official Olympics Twitter account thanked McLenaghan for "debunking the myth", adding "the sustainable beds are sturdy!"

The report in The New York Post was based on a tweet, apparently tongue-in-cheek, by US distance runner Paul Chelimo who said the cardboard beds were "aimed at avoiding intimacy among athletes".

"Beds will (only) be able to withstand the weight of a single person to avoid situations beyond sports," he tweeted.

It's not the first time the beds, which signal a commitment to sustainability, have come into question.

In January, manufacturer Airweave said they can withstand a weight of 200 kilos (440 pounds) and have been through rigorous stress tests, after Australian basketball player Andrew Bogut queried their durability.

"We've conducted experiments, like dropping weights on top of the beds," a spokesperson told AFP.

"As long as they stick to just two people in the bed, they should be strong enough to support the load."

Also read: Two-thirds of Japanese doubt pandemic Olympics can be safe, says poll

Thousands of athletes will stay at the Olympic Village during the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Games, which start on Friday.

Despite warnings to "avoid unnecessary forms of physical contact", organisers are expected to hand out 160,000 condoms.

But the organising committee told AFP: "The distributed condoms are not meant to be used at the Olympic Village."

Instead they are supposed to be "brought back by athletes to their respective home countries and to help them support the campaign to raise awareness (about HIV/AIDS)", it added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo 2020
Olympics
sports

What's Brewing

Olympic beds sturdy, IOC says after 'anti-sex' report

Olympic beds sturdy, IOC says after 'anti-sex' report

DH Toon | BSY remains glued to Karnataka CM post

DH Toon | BSY remains glued to Karnataka CM post

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

How can you become a space tourist?

How can you become a space tourist?

 