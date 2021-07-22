Olympic ceremony director fired over old Holocaust skit

Tokyo Olympic opening ceremony director fired over old Holocaust skit

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Jul 22 2021, 09:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 09:30 ist
Hiroshi Sasaki, Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games executive creative director, displays a portrait of Olympics opening ceremony show director Kentaro Kobayashi during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 2019. Credit: Kyodo/Reuters

Tokyo Olympic opening ceremony show director Kentaro Kobayashi has been fired over a decades-old comedy skit referencing the Holocaust, organisers said Thursday, in the latest blow for the pandemic-delayed Games.

"It came to light that during a past performance, (he) used language that mocked a tragic fact of history," Tokyo 2020 Olympic chief Seiko Hashimoto told reporters.

"The organising committee has decided to relieve Kobayashi of his post," she added.

