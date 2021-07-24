Tokyo Olympics 2020: Live medals tally, July 24, 2021

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Live medals tally, July 24, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 24 2021, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 16:24 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The Tokyo Olympics will go down in history as a sporting event devoid of spectators, but athletes from around the world are battling it out for glory on the podium.

India opened its medal tally with weightlifter Mirabai Chanu winning silver in the 49 kg category. Indian shooters endured multiple heartbreaks on the first day of their competition in the Tokyo Olympics, with the biggest disappointment being Saurabh Chaudhary's failure to win a medal after topping the qualifications.

Here is a live table of medals tally:

Tokyo 2020
Olympics
Olympics 2020

