Tokyo Olympics 2020: Live medals tally, July 25, 2021

The Tokyo Olympics will go down in history as a sporting event devoid of spectators, but athletes from around the world are battling it out for glory on the podium.

India opened its medal tally with weightlifter Mirabai Chanu winning silver in the 49 kg category. Used to medal-less opening days, Chanu's silver placed India 12th on the tally, a feat achieved for the first time ever.

Meanwhile, Indian shooters endured multiple heartbreaks on the first day of their competition in the Tokyo Olympics, with the biggest disappointment being Saurabh Chaudhary's failure to win a medal after topping the qualifications.

The Indian women's hockey team fought valiantly in the first two quarters before losing the steam to go down 1-5 against world no. 1 Netherlands in their opening pool match at the Tokyo Olympics.

Here is a live table of medals tally: