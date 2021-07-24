Tokyo Olympics 2020: Live medals tally, July 26, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 24 2021, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2021, 00:10 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The Tokyo Olympics will go down in history as a sporting event devoid of spectators, but athletes from around the world are battling it out for glory on the podium.

The Indian men's hockey team suffered an embarassing 7-1 loss against Australia in their second group stage match.

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) powered into the Olympic Games' pre-quarterfinals after prevailing over Dominican Republic's Miguelina Hernandez Garcia 4-1 in the opening round.

Meanwhile, reigning world champion P V Sindhu opened her Olympic campaign with an easy straight-game win over Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova in the women's singles group J match. Stay tuned for updates.

Here is a live table of medals tally:

Tokyo 2020
Olympics
Olympics 2020

