Tokyo Olympics witnesses gender balance as countries send more women athletes than men: Report

Earlier this year, on Women's Day, the International Olympic Committee announced that this Tokyo Games would be the first 'gender-balanced event,' with total athletes comprising of 49 per cent women and 51 per cent men.

To that effect, the Tokyo Olympics will be witnessing gender equity, with five nations with the biggest contingents United States, Great Britain, China, Australia and Canada sending more women athletes than men, as per a report by the Times of India.

Great Britain is the team of British Olympic Association, representing the United Kingdom, has 201 female athletes, out of a total of 376 athletes. The United States is sending 613 athletes, out of which there are 329 women and 284 men.

From China's contingent, the women athletes are double that of the men. There will be a total of 431 athletes, which includes 298 female and 133 male athletes.

Canada and Australia's contingent have a similar male-to-female ratio. Canada has a total of 370 athletes, out of which 225 are women and 145 men. Meanwhile, out of 471 athletes from Australia, there are 252 women and 219 men.

The United States, China, Great Britain and Russia have a history of dominating the Olympics in the past, as per the report.

However, this year, the Russian contingent is going as the Russian Olympic Committee since the World Anti-Doping Agency has banned Russia from all international sports for four years from 2019. Its due to this ban that Russia's representation is lower this year than Olympics in the past. In the ROC contingent, there are a total of 329 athletes, and 183 are male while 146 are female.

India is sending a total of 127 athletes including all the reserves, which has 71 men and 56 women.