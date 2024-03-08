Top 5 fights that defined Iron Mike Tyson's reign

When Mike Tyson fought his last non-exhibition fight back in 2005, Jake Paul was just an 8-year-old kid. And yet, also 19 years since, Iron Mike will take on the Disney star-turned-YouTuber-turned-boxer on July 20 at the AT&T stadium.

Netflix, the host streaming platform announced the fight on 'X'. Mike last fought an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020.

With the former heavy weight world champion donning his boxing gloves once again, we bring to you some of Iron Mike's best fight throughout his professional career.