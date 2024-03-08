Top 5 fights that defined Iron Mike Tyson's reign

When Mike Tyson fought his last non-exhibition fight back in 2005, Jake Paul was just an 8-year-old kid. And yet, also 19 years since, Iron Mike will take on the Disney star-turned-YouTuber-turned-boxer on July 20 at the AT&T stadium.
Netflix, the host streaming platform announced the fight on 'X'. Mike last fought an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020.
With the former heavy weight world champion donning his boxing gloves once again, we bring to you some of Iron Mike's best fight throughout his professional career.
Tyson vs. Trevor Berbick (1986)
At just 20 years old, Mike was challenging for the heavyweight championship. His final obstacle was the formidable and experienced Berbick.
But Mike being Mike, his ferocity and relentless attack overwhelmed Berbick, solidifying Tyson's status as a boxing prodigy. Mike Tyson, with this victory, became the youngest heavyweight champion at the time.
Tyson vs. Michael Spinks (1988)
This was one of the fights that created an intimidation factor that went beyond the ring. Spinks, a formidable opponent, was regarded as one of the best heavyweights of his time. Yet, it took Mike a mere 91 seconds to put him down.
Tyson's relentless aggression and devastating punches made the fight a no contest and showcased his unparalleled power and skill.
Tyson vs. Larry Holmes (1988):
Larry Holmes was a former heavyweight champion and a boxing legend. While past his best, he still packed a punch, and was a difficult opponent to face.
Beating such a seasoned opponent and champion further solidified Mike's reputation as a dominant force in the heavyweight division.
Tyson vs. Buster Douglas (1990)
This fight is often regarded as one of the biggest upsets in boxing history. Douglas, considered a significant underdog, shocked the world by defeating Tyson, who was undefeated at the time. The fight highlighted Tyson's vulnerability and showcased the unpredictability of boxing, despite his previous dominance.
Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield (1996)
Tyson's first fight against Holyfield was highly anticipated, as both were former champions. While Tyson was defeated by Holyfield via TKO, this fight remains significant due to the hype surrounding it and the clash of two boxing legends, despite the outcome not favoring Tyson.
Tyson's legacy is one of power, skill, and sheer dominance in the ring. So, while Jake Paul might be young, full of energy, perhaps even high on confidence having lost only once in his boxing career so far, do not bet against Iron Mike.
Even at the age of 57, the former heavyweight champion will surely give a relatively inexperienced boxer a run for his money, perhaps even coming out on top.