Top players for Cue Sports Premier League from May 4

The teams will play each other in a round-robin format with the top four qualifying for the knockouts. The knockouts will be played in the IPL play-offs format with the top two teams squaring off in Qualifier 1, the winner advancing directly to the final. The third and fourth-placed teams will battle in an Eliminator with the winner setting up a meeting with loser of Qualifier 1. The winner of Qualifier 2 advances to the final on May 10.