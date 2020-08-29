Tour de France teams to be expelled if two members have coronavirus, including staff

Teams will be expelled from the Tour de France if at least two members, including staff, test positive for the coronavirus, Christian Prudhomme told AFP Saturday.

The International Cycling Union (UCI) on Friday had proposed that such an exclusion from the race would apply only to the riders.

"We will stay with two cases out of 30 people from the same team over a period of seven days," Prudhomme said, adding that the decision was taken by a French government unit overseeing the coronavirus crisis.