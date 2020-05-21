TT clubs face starting trouble

A day after all non-contact sports were permitted under the coronavirus-forced Lockdown 4.0 in Karnataka, table tennis found itself in a predicament.

Some of the top table tennis academies in Bengaluru are located inside school premises. Since school and colleges are not allowed to function under the government’s lockdown guidelines, they are hesitant to allow the resumption of these academies inside their campuses.

Anshuman Roy, who heads the Skies International Table Tennis Academy, is unable to start training sessions because of the issue. The former international said the government guidelines lack clarity.

“Parents of my trainees are willing to give an undertaking that they take responsibility in sending their children to the academy,” he told DH on Thursday. “But the school is demanding a letter from the local police station or the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). I approached them but the authorities said they aren’t in a position to give such a letter. These are unprecedented times and it’s understandable that the school is hesitant to give the nod. I am looking at the government for help,” he said.

Anshuman, who trains Yashaswini Ghorpade -- a top-ranked Indian in the girls’ U-15 section – along with other top paddlers like State champions Kaustubh Kulkarni and Akash KJ at East West School, said paying for his coaches has become a big challenge. “I have three coaches who are from Kolkata. Their flat rents and salaries are my responsibility. All of us were rightly sitting at home from last two months. But now, there is an option of resume activities with proper precautions,” he said.

Anirban Roy Choudhury, who runs the Pong Smashers Table Tennis Academy at the Sri Krishna International Educational Society (SKIES), was also denied permission to begin training with his wards.

“Definitely schools don’t want to be questioned by anyone in this time of crisis. When I approached them with the request of allowing me to open my academy, the management asked me to wait for a couple of days. They don’t have a clear picture and I can’t blame them,” said the seasoned campaigner who has 40 players under him. Both the coaches maintained that their first step would be to just focus on top-ranked players as social distancing is vital.

Another senior coach Krunal Telang has begun activities at his academy at the BNM Institute of Technology after coming to an agreement with the management. “They have allowed me to train four players first, on alternate-day basis and soon I can increase the number to 10,” said Telang, who coaches national-level players like Kushi V, Shreyal Telang and Samyak. With the SSLC exam scheduled on June 25, it is learnt that schools want to be extra cautious and are wary of encouraging sports activities at their premises.