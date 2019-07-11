Twitter congratulates Dutee Chand for her historic win

National record holder, Dutee Chand's twitter was flooded with heartfelt messages after she became the first Indian woman track and field athlete to win a gold in the World University Games 2019 in Napoli.

The Ace sprinter led the race from start to finish in 11.32 seconds. After she won, she tweeted a picture saying, "Pull me down, I will come back stronger."

Pull me down, I will come back stronger! pic.twitter.com/PHO86ZrExl — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) July 9, 2019

From Prime Minister Modi to well-known celebrities of the country congratulated her for her win.

Exceptional achievement of an exceptional athlete! Congratulations @DuteeChand for winning a hard earned and well deserved Gold in the Women’s 100 m finals. You make India proud! #Universiade @FISU https://t.co/LVSkbsPZOP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind also applauded her achievement.

Thank you, sir. I will try my best to bring Olympics Gold Medal home. Once again, many thanks for your blessings. https://t.co/GuNzuhu6Yd — Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) July 10, 2019

Union Sports minister Kiren Rijju also congratulated the athlete on Twitter, he said, "I've been passionately following since my childhood but it never came. Finally, for the first time, gold for India! Congratulations @ DuteeChand for winning the 100m sprint at the Universiade, the World University Games, in Naples."

The 23-year old has now become the second sprinter in the country to win a gold in a global event after Hima Das. She recently made headlines for coming out of her closet and revealing that she is bisexual.

