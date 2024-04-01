US-based F1 owner Liberty Media announces MotoGP takeover

Formula One's US-based owner Liberty Media has announced a takeover of MotoGP's parent company Dorna, MotoGP said in a statement on Monday.

"Liberty Media will acquire approximately 86% of Dorna, with Dorna management retaining approximately 14% of their equity... the transaction reflects an enterprise value for Dorna/MotoGP of €4.2 billion ($4.53 billion) and an equity value of €3.5 billion," MotoGP added.

"We are thrilled to expand our portfolio of leading live sports and entertainment assets with the acquisition of MotoGP," Liberty Media president and CEO Greg Maffei said.