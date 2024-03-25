US blanks Mexico for third straight Nations League title

Goals by Tyler Adams and Gio Reyna led the US men's national team to a 2-0 victory over Mexico in the final of the CONCACAF Nations League in Arlington, Texas, for a third consecutive title.

Adams scored in the 45th minute and Reyna extended the lead in the 63rd.

The US won the inaugural Nations League final 3-2 in extra time over Mexico in 2021 and took the second title in 2023, besting Mexico in the semifinal before downing Canada 2-0.