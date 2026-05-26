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US Open 2026| Trading scalpel for golf irons: Indian-origin Manav Shah’s stirring journey

The 34-year-old earned his spot in next month's US Open after finishing overall 5-under-par at the demanding 36-hole final qualifying event held at Dallas .
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 09:51 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 09:51 IST
sportsSports NewsGolf

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