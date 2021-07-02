US sprinter Richardson confirms positive marijuana test

US sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson confirms positive marijuana test

Richardson said she took marijuana to cope with 'a state of emotional pain'

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • Jul 02 2021, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 18:41 ist
Sha'Carri Richardson. Credit: AFP File Photo

American sprint sensation Sha'Carri Richardson confirmed Friday she tested positive for marijuana at the US Olympic athletics trials and says she could still compete on a relay at the Tokyo Games.

Speaking on US Olympic telecaster NBC's "Today" show, 21-year-old Richardson said she took marijuana to cope with "a state of emotional pain" after learning of the death of her biological mother from a reporter at the US Olympic trials last month in Eugene, Oregon.

The US Anti-Doping Agency announced moments after she apologized to fans for her violation that Richardson has accepted a one-month ban from June 28 for her marijuana positive.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

marijuana
United States

What's Brewing

Multi-storey mural for hometown hero Lionel Messi

Multi-storey mural for hometown hero Lionel Messi

In Denmark, grazing is alive with the sound of music

In Denmark, grazing is alive with the sound of music

Experts question if WHO should lead Covid origins probe

Experts question if WHO should lead Covid origins probe

Living with Covid-19: Singapore plans for the future

Living with Covid-19: Singapore plans for the future

Best Astronomical photographs for the year

Best Astronomical photographs for the year

 