US sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson confirms positive marijuana test

American sprint sensation Sha'Carri Richardson confirmed Friday she tested positive for marijuana at the US Olympic athletics trials and says she could still compete on a relay at the Tokyo Games.

Speaking on US Olympic telecaster NBC's "Today" show, 21-year-old Richardson said she took marijuana to cope with "a state of emotional pain" after learning of the death of her biological mother from a reporter at the US Olympic trials last month in Eugene, Oregon.

The US Anti-Doping Agency announced moments after she apologized to fans for her violation that Richardson has accepted a one-month ban from June 28 for her marijuana positive.