USA women take first Olympic 3x3 basketball gold

USA women take first Olympic 3x3 basketball gold

The Americans were congratulated by IOC president Thomas Bach at Aomi Urban Sports Park

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Jul 28 2021, 20:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 20:19 ist
USA's teammates celebrate after wining at the end of the women's gold medal 3x3 basketball final match between US and Russia at the Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo. Credit: AFP Photo

The USA women's team won the first Olympic 3x3 basketball title on Wednesday as they beat the Russian Olympic Committee team 18-15 in the final in Tokyo.

Stefanie Dolson of WNBA team Chicago Sky was the Americans' top scorer with seven points and Kelsey Plum contributed five points in the game that is played into just one basket.

Anastasiia Logunova's six points for the Russians were in vain.

The Americans were congratulated by IOC president Thomas Bach at Aomi Urban Sports Park.

China won the bronze medal after a 16-14 win over France.

Latvia took the men's title with a 21-18 win over the Russians as pre-tournament favourites Serbia had to settle for the bronze medal after beating Belgium 21-10 in the medal playoff.

The downsized form of basketball was added to the Olympic programme in Tokyo in a bid to attract a younger audience.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Basketball
United States
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo 2020
Sports News

What's Brewing

A hand sanitiser that you can wear like a wristwatch?

A hand sanitiser that you can wear like a wristwatch?

Women triumphant in Tokyo as Biles talks mental health

Women triumphant in Tokyo as Biles talks mental health

In Pics | Father-son duos who occupied CM’s chair

In Pics | Father-son duos who occupied CM’s chair

ICC T20I Rankings: Kohli, Rahul maintain top 10 spots

ICC T20I Rankings: Kohli, Rahul maintain top 10 spots

Swimming is good for your brain

Swimming is good for your brain

 