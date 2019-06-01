Utkarsh, Suvana, Ridhima sparkle on day three

Utkarsh S Patil, Suvana C Baskar and Ridhima Veerendra Kumar produced strong shows to set new meet records at the State Sub-junior and Junior Aquatic Championship held at the Chamundi Vihar Swimming pool in Mysuru on Saturday.

Interestingly, all three records were set in the 200M backstroke category.

Utkarsh, swimming in Group II, stopped the clock at 2:18.07 to clinch gold and surpass Srihari Nataraj’s previous best of 2:20.62.

The Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre trainee was followed by Akashaya Shet of BSRC who also broke the previous best with a time of 2:18.34 to clinch the silver medal.

Among the girls, in Group I, Dolphin Aquatics’ Suvana shattered Damini K Gowda’s four-year-old record of 2:30.67 by more than two seconds as she touched the pad in 2:28.21 to take the yellow metal. Bhoomika R Kesarkar (2:38.56) also came under the previous mark for second place.

In Group II, Ridhima comfortably stormed ahead of her competitors for gold, setting a time of 2:31.79. The previous record was held by Nina Venkatesh (2:32.73) set last year.

Results: Boys: Senior: 100m freestyle: Srihari Nataraj (BSRC) 51.65, 1; Siva S (BAC) 54.58, 2; Karan K Raju (BAC) 55.70, 3. 50M breaststroke: Vaishnav Hegde (BSRC) 29.98, 1; Suneesh S (BSRC) 30.26, 2; Shrihari Nataraj (BSRC) 32.87, 3. 50m butterfly: Rakshith Shetty (BSRC) 25.71, 1; Shrihari Nataraj (BSRC) 25.83, 2; Karan K Raju (BAC) 26.78, 3.

Group I: 100m freestyle: Sanjay CJ (DOLPHIN) 54.23, 1; Tanish George Mathew (BSRC) 54.30, 2; Sambhavv R (BSRC) 54.54, 3. 400M freestyle: Aneesh S Gowda (POOJA) 4:12.16, 1; Yatish S Gowda (BAC) 4:18.18, 2; Mohit Venkatesh (BAC) 4:19.94, 3. 200m backstroke: Bhavesh R (BSRC) 2:16.23, 1; Jatin B (BSRC) 2:17.41, 2; Shivansh Singh (BAC) 2:18.39, 3. 50m breaststroke: Ainesh Ray (BSRC) 31.67, 1; S Hiten Mittal (GAFRAY) 31.91, 2; Lithesh G Gowda (BAC) 32.92, 3. 50m butterfly: Tanish George Mathew (BSRC) 26.10, 1; S Hiten Mittal (GAFRAY) 26.50, 2; Achyuth V Rachur (NAC) 27.13, 3.

Group II: 100m freestyle: Akshaya Shet (BSRC) 57.85, 1; Tarun Arun Gowda (BAC) 58.23, 2; Ghruthan V (VAC) 1:00.69, 3. 400M freestyle: Shivank V (BAC) 4:36.41, 1; Tarun Arun Gowda (BAC) 4:37.33, 2; Sanjith J (BAC) 4:40.74, 3. 200m backstroke: Utkarsh S Patil (BAC) 2:18.07 NMR (Old: 2:20.62, Srihari Nataraj, 2015), 1; Akshaya Shet (BSRC) 2:18.34, 2; Vishwathan S (POOJA) 2:35.78, 3. 50m breaststroke: Vidith S Shankar (DOLPHIN) 33.18, 1; Adith Smaran Olety (BAC) 33.57, 2; Shubhang Kuber (POOJA) 34.10, 3. 50m butterfly: Shreyas Venkatesh (GAFRAY) 28.44, 1; Tanishq D More (SCB) 29.10, 2; Nayan Vignesh P (NAC) 29.70, 3.

Group III: 50m freestyle: Sharvil Lokesh Reddy (BSRC) 30.75, 1; Sathvik Prasanna (NAC) 31.97, 2; Samith Xavier (MANGALA) 32.15, 3. 400M freestyle: Renukacharya Hodmani (DOLPHIN) 5:04.13, 1; Navaneeth Gowda R (DOLPHIN) 5:08.71, 2; Kushal K (BAC) 5:22.42, 3. 100M backstroke: Tanay Suresh (VAC) 1:14.75, 1; Yash Kartik (BAC) 1:15.83, 2; Aryan A Patil (SCB) 1:16.36, 3. 50m butterfly: Renukacharya Hodmani (DOLPHIN) 32.48, 1; Aryan A Patil (SCB) 32.85, 2; Raghav Swachandam (NAC) 33.19, 3.

Group IV A: 50m breaststroke: Yashraj S (DSA) 40.93, 1; Ishaan Mehra (DOLPHIN) 41.01, 2; Daniel J Paul (NMSA) 41.95, 3.

Group IV B: 50m breaststroke: Rishith Rangan (POOJA) 45.96, 1; Naitik N (MANGALA) 46.05, 2; Yash H Pal (BAC) 46.73, 3.

9-10 years: 4x50m freestyle: Pooja Aquatic Center, 2:22.59, 1; Dolphin Aquatics 1, 2:25.16, 2; Nettakallappa Aquatic Centre 1, 2:25.67, 3.

Girls: Senior: 50m breaststroke: Deeksha Ramesh (BSRC) 36.21, 1; Riddhi S Bohra (Pooja) 38.19, 2; Rhia Singh (NAC) 40.02, 3. 100m freestyle: Malavika Vishwanath (BAC) 1:00.27, 1; Rhia Singh (NAC) 1:05.43, 2. 50m butterfly: Malavika Vishwanath (BAC) 30.51, 1; Rhia Singh (NAC) 33.50, 2; Vibha Aparna Bhounsle (Pooja) 36.04, 3.

Group I: 400m freestyle: Khushi Dinesh (BAC) 4:38.98, 1; Saachi G (BAC) 4:49.55, 2; Divya Ghosh (BSRC) 4:54.75, 3.

200m backstroke: Suvana C Baskar (Dolphin) 2:28.21, (NMR, OR: Damini K Gowda, 2:30.67, 2015) 1; Bhoomika R Kesarkar (BSRC) 2:38.56, 2; Saakshi V (NAC) 2:39.77, 3. 50m breaststroke: Arushi Manjunath (Dolphin) 35.58, 1; Saloni Dalal (BAC) 36.44, 2; Gunn Matta (BAC) 37.14, 3. 100m freestyle: Smruthi Mahalingam (BSRC) 1:01.32, 1; Khushi Dinesh (BAC) 1:01.72, 2; Inchara B (VAC) 1:02.10, 3. 50m butterfly: Inchara B (VAC) 31.04, 1; Sunaina Manjunath (GAFRAY) 31.08, 2; Dhruti Deshpande (VAC) 31.41, 3.

Group II: 400m freestyle: Ashmitha Chandra (GAFRAY) 4:54.36s, 1; Samanvitha Ravikumar (ASC) 4:54.84, 2; Anwayi S Maske (Dolphin) 4:58.57, 3. 200m backstroke: Ridhima Veerendra Kumar (BAC) 2:31.79 (NMR, OR: Nina Venkatesh 2:32.73, 2018), 1; Nina Venkatesh (Dolphin) 2:34.25, 2; Ritu Bharamaraddi (BAC) 2:34.64; 50m breaststroke: Saanvi S Rao (BSRC) 37.09, 1; Samara A Chacko (NSRC) 37.39, 2; Hitaishi V (VAC) 37.58, 3. 100m freestyle: Latiesha Mandanna (GAFRAY) 1:01.67, 1; Nina Venkatesh (Dolphin) 1:01.68, 2; Ridhima Veerendra Kumar (BAC) 1:02.93, 3. 50m butterfly: Nina Venkatesh (Dolphin) 29.59, 1; Thithikshaa H (BSRC) 30.49, 2; Sahana Nandakumar (YCSC) 31.25, 3.

Group III: 400m freestyle: Saba Suhana (BSRC) 5:15.12, 1; Aarna MP (Mangala) 5:24.66, 2; Namrata Venkhatesh (GAFRAY) 5:29.35, 3. 100m backstroke: Rijul B Patil (SCB) 1:17.57, 1; Siddhi Gautam Shah (NMSA) 1:19.15, 2; Nakshatra Gowtham (BAC) 1:20.67, 3.

50m freestyle: Aarna M P (Mangala) 32.40, 1; Rijul B Patil (SCB) 32.46s, 2; Namrata Venkhatesh (GAFRAY) 33.07, 3. 50m butterfly: Manavi Varma (Dolphin) 32.77, 1; Rijul B Patil (SCB) 33.89, 2; Hashika R (VAC) 34.39, 3.

Group IV A: 50m breastroke: Priyanshi Misra (GAFRAY) 43.66, 1; Pratista Kamalesh (NAC) 43.73, 2; Tanya S (AIMS) 45.39, 3.

Group IV B: 50m breaststroke: Dhinidhi Desinghu (Golden) 42.59, 1; Gaatha A Jain (SCB) 44.75, Samruddhi S Halkare (SCB) 47.34, 3.

9-10 years: 4x50m freestyle: Nettakallappa Aquatic Centre 2:19.16, 1; Gafray 2:23.20, 2; Aqua Swim Centre 2:29.75, 3.