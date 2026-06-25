Uttar Pradesh teen Anushka emerges Baghpat’s hammer of hope

<p>Bhubaneswar: Baghpat is not a name synonymous with women safety. Some of the startling rape cases, including minors, in the country were often reported in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> district which is barely an hour away from the national capital.</p>.<p>A certain Anushka Yadav may have contributed towards changing that image. At least for a bit as the 18-year-old hammer thrower from Baleni village of the dreaded district left her mark on track and field by becoming the youngest Indian to breach the national record. </p><p>Her 67.02 metre throw -- at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships here on Wednesday -- brought everyone’s attention back to the event that looked stagnant for almost a decade.</p>.Uttar Pradesh teen Anushka Yadav sets national record in hammer throw.<p>Baleni, a village with modest resources but no shortage of ambition, has quietly grown into a cradle of Indian throwing talent. Its under-developed Sri Krishna Inter College Ground, devoid of even a synthetic track, has shaped some of the country's finest exponents in the discipline.</p>.<p>Rising javelin thrower Sachin Yadav, one of only four Indians to cross the coveted 85m mark, learnt his trade here. So did leading hammer throwers Tanya Chaudhary and K M Rachna, whose presence continues to inspire the next generation. Anushka is simply the latest jewel from the production line.</p>.<p>“I took up hammer throw on my father’s (Sunil) insistence but when you train with seniors like Rachna and Tanya, the training quality and demand are higher,” says Anushka, who also holds the U-20 national record.</p>.<p>However, the teenager has already surged ahead of many of her seniors. Coached by her father Sunil alongside local coaches Chirag Yadav and Gagan Yadav, Anushka has pushed Indian women's hammer throw into uncharted territory. Before Wednesday, the 65m barrier had only rarely been breached in recent years.</p>.<p>Anushka’s best effort of 67 is an unprecedented mark for Indian hammer throw and qualifies her for the Asian Games as well. However, any expectations of a medal must die down for the moment at least. </p><p>India’s best doesn’t feature among the top 10 performance in Asia this season while China’s Zhao Jhie leads the pack at 78.22. The world leading, for that matter, is at 81.13m by reigning Olympic champion Camryn Rogers.</p>.<p>However, her father Sunil is not deterred by such tall ask as the former national-level hammer thrower believes Anushka is set to achieve big things.</p>.<p>“We haven’t seen her best yet,” Sunil tells DH. “Such has been her form that she was throwing 70-plus back in Bagphat that too in the sweltering summer. For someone who is just 18, she is capable of achieving much more if the right support is provided to her, we are hopeful that it will reach us soon.”</p>