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Uttar Pradesh teen Anushka emerges Baghpat’s hammer of hope

Baleni, a village with modest resources but no shortage of ambition, has quietly grown into a cradle of Indian throwing talent.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 20:06 IST
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Anushka Yadav prays to the almighty after breaching the national record in women
Anushka Yadav prays to the almighty after breaching the national record in women
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Published 25 June 2026, 20:06 IST
Sports NewsUttar PradeshHammer throw

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