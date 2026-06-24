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Uttar Pradesh teen Anushka Yadav sets national record in hammer throw

She, in fact, broke the national record twice on the day as her second attempt landed at 65.64.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 19:21 IST
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Pole vaulter Dev Meena cleared 5.46 metre height on the day to also qualify for the Asian Games.

Pole vaulter Dev Meena cleared 5.46 metre height on the day to also qualify for the Asian Games.

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Published 24 June 2026, 19:21 IST
Sports NewsUttar PradeshHammer throw

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