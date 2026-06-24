Uttar Pradesh teen Anushka Yadav sets national record in hammer throw

<p>Bhubaneswar: Teenager Anushka Yadav turned unlikely hero on the opening day of the National Inter-State Athletics Championships as the 18-year-old hammer thrower smashed the national record with a big throw of 67.02 metre at the Kalinga Stadium here.</p>.<p>The UP girl, who trains at her hometown Baghpat, breached the 9-year-old national record (of 65.25 by Sarita Singh in 2017) off her last attempt, making her the youngest national record holder in Indian track and field ahead of 19-year-old high jumper Pooja, who leapt to a personal best of 1.93m last month. </p>.<p>Anushka, who started the season late following an injury while working on a tractor in her father's farm, also cleared the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/asian-games">Asian Games </a>qualification mark (61.72) as early as her first attempt at 62.07. She, in fact, broke the national record twice on the day as her second attempt landed at 65.64.</p>.Asian Games gold medallist Prathamesh Jawkar accepts 2-year ban for 3 whereabouts failures: ITA.<p>"I suffered a ligament fracture on my knee while working in March, which forced me to start the season late and impacted my CWG qualification chances," Anushka told media here. "However, today I was determined to give my best and if possible go past 65 metre as I have been missing out on it a lot."</p>.<p>The unwanted hot and humid conditions did little to impact the performance of athletes on the day as pole vaulter Dev Meena reclaimed sole ownership of the national record by clearing a height of 5.46m. The effort was just 0.01m better than the previous joint best held by the MP athlete and his training partner Kuldeep Kumar, who finished third at 5.20m, while the 21-year-old Dev qualified for the Asian Games.</p>.<p>With hordes of elite athletes participating in the five-day event, Asiad qualification marks were breached in several events and as early as heats. </p>.<p>Notably, national record holder Jyothi Yarraji marked her return in the women's 100m hurdles with a bang as she breached the 13.34 seconds mark in the heats with a run of 13.14. The 26-year-old hurdler, who holds the NR at 12.78, further made a statement as she clocked sub-13 in the final (12.99) to win the event by a margin. </p>.<p>Runner-up Nandhini K of Tamil Nadu also breached the Asiad mark with a timing of 13.22.</p>.<p>The Asian Games selection, however, remains subject to AFI's selection committee's consideration with limited spots up for grabs.</p>.Asian Games 2026 | Satwik-Chirag pair headlines India’s badminton squad .<p>The men's 800m event's qualifying mark of 1:48.80 saw as many as 15 athletes qualify in the heats with runners strategising fast races.</p>.<p>The women's triple jump saw a notable result too as Tamil Nadu's Asha Ilango leapt to the third-longest distance by an Indian at 13.89 metre to breach the Asiad mark comfortably.</p>.<p>However, there was concern aplenty for double Asian Games silver medallist Harmilan Bains, who injured herself in the closing stages of the women's 800m heats and leapt out. The 27-year-old Punjab runner, who is on a comeback trail following a long injury lay-off, was visibly concerned about her injury and refused to speak about it.</p>.<p><strong>Results: Men: 5000m:</strong> Gulveer Singh 13:52.92, 1; Abhishek Pal 13:54.18, 2; Harmanjot Singh 13:54.60, 3.</p>.<p><strong>Pole Vault:</strong> Dev Meena 5.46m (NR: Old: 5.45m, Kuldeep Kumar, Ranchi 2026), 1; Reegan G 5.30m, 2; Kuldeep Kumar 5.20m, 3.</p>.<p><strong>Women: 100m Hurdles:</strong> Jyothi Yarraji 12.99, 1; Nandhini K 13.22, 2; Pragyan Prasant Sahu 13.48, 3.</p>.<p><strong>Triple Jump:</strong> I. Asha Ilango 13.89m (MR: Old: 13.72m, Mayookha Johny, 2014), 1; Niharika Vashisht 13.22m, 2; Mallala Anusha 13.13m, 3.</p>.<p><strong>Hammer Throw:</strong> Anushka Yadav 67.02m (NR: Old: 65.25, Sarita Singh, Patiala, 2017), 1; Tanya Chaudhary 61.70m, 2; Harshita Sehrawat 60.92m, 3.</p>.<p><strong>5000m:</strong> Seema 16:11.04, 1; Bharti 16:17.10, 2; Ravina Gayakwad 16:32.92, 3.</p>