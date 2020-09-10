Vaccines won't be silver bullet for staging Olympics: IOC President Thomas Bach

'Vaccines won't be silver bullet for staging Olympics'

AP
AP, Laussane,
  • Sep 10 2020, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 15:38 ist
A woman wearing a face mask rides her bike in front of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games logo outside the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building. Credit: AFP

Amid uncertainty about planning the Tokyo Olympics, IOC president Thomas Bach said that progress with vaccines and rapid testing for Covid-19 would not be the complete answer for staging the rescheduled games.

“They will not be the silver bullet but they can greatly facilitate the organization of the games,” Bach said at a news conference after an International Olympic Committee board meeting.

While the Japanese public has been sceptical about the July 23-August 8 games going ahead, Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said this week "I feel we have to hold them no matter what.”

Bach declined Wednesday to speculate on the Tokyo Olympics being held without fans in the venues as has become the global reality for sports in 2020.

“We don't know how the world looks like tomorrow,” Bach said.

“So how can you expect from us to know how the world looks in 320 days from today?”

He asked athletes to accept any demands made of them in travelling to and staying in Japan next year.

“Nobody can just look at him or herself and say 'I do not want this' or 'I don't think this is fair.' You have to show solidarity there in order to fight the virus,” Bach said.

“If you need a quarantine to ensure a safe environment for all the participants of the games, then you need to go to quarantine.”

Tokyo Olympics
Thomas Bach
IOC
COVID-19
Coronavirus
sports
Japan

