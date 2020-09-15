Vimal blasts Asian powerhouses

Dronacharya Awardee and former India badminton coach U Vimal Kumar on Tuesday questioned the professionalism of the Asian powerhouses after the Badminton World Federation (BWF) postponed the Thomas and Uber Cup final.

The prestigious event, scheduled to be held in Denmark from October 3, was postponed after top nations like Indonesia, South Korea, Thailand, Australia and Chinese Taipei pulled out citing Covid-19.

"I think BWF did the right thing by conducting the event in Denmark followed by the two World Tour events to reboot badminton. But the reaction from top Asian badminton nations is very disappointing," Vimal, a national selection committee member, told DH.

"No one is looking at how the sport can survive. You look at Europe they have restarted tennis and football. In a place like the USA, the entire country has infection but they are conducting NBA and finished the US Open. Even in India, cricket is starting. That is professionalism. Our badminton fraternity just seems to be sitting back giving various excuses."

Vimal, chief coach at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, said he failed to understand the reaction of the top Asian nations.

"I don't know if it's Asia-Europe politics, I don't know. Indonesia, Korea and Thailand, China, who are sitting on the fence, if they don't support, how can BWF conduct the event? In China, Malaysia and Indonesia their internal badminton leagues are active. Thailand conducted their national championship.

"It (the event) was to be held in China earlier, I don't know what transpired internally but whatever these Asian powerhouses are doing is not good for the sport. Some individual players may have some issues but it's up to the associations to address them. But they are putting obstacles instead of helping revival (of badminton)," he stated adding that he was happy with India's decision to take part in the event and that Denmark is safe as far as Covid-19 is concerned.

BWF will proceed with the Denmark Open, a World Tour Event, from October 13-18, but the Denmark Masters, slated for October 20-25, has been cancelled .

Top Indian players have registered for the events but a few have come forward saying that they are undecided regarding participation.

"The 5-6 players can still get the support from ministry but they have to take the responsibility. No government or association can give everything on a platter. I feel they should go and play because there is no perfect solution here," Vimal signed off.